New Zealand

Motorway mayhem: Crash leads to 'big delays' in Auckland

Quick Read
Westbound lanes on the Northwestern are blocked after a three-car crash in wet conditions. Photo / NZTA

NZ Herald

Motorists aiming to travel away from central Auckland on the Northwestern motorway are facing long delays tonight because a three-car crash is blocking several westbound lanes.

The crash adds to further delays on the motorway system as drivers tackle wet conditions.

A motorist heading west told the Herald there were "big delays getting on the motorway from the city".

The crash happened just before St Luke's.

NZTA tweeted: "Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays."