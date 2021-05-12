Motorway delays: Lanes reopened after power lines repaired

Motorists on Auckland's Northern Motorway are set to face delays due to lane closures.
All southbounds lanes are closed at the southbound Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp due to downed power lines earlier this afternoon.
Repairs were completed by about 3pm, but the earlier closure has caused congestion.
The transport agency initially said emergency services were on-site and are "investigating the situation".
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays.
Diversions have been put in place.
A police spokesperson said electrical cabling had fallen on the motorway. Contractors worked to clear the blockage.