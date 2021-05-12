Motorway delays: Lanes closed due to downed power lines

Southbound lanes are closed on the section of the Northern Motorway due to downed power lines. Photo / NZTA

Motorists on Auckland's Northern Motorway are set to face delays due to lane closures.

NZTA confirmed all southbounds lanes are closed at the southbound Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp due to downed power lines.

Due to downed power lines all southbound lanes on the Northern Mwy are now CLOSED at the southbound Upper Harbour Hwy off-ramp. Emergency services are on-site and are investigating the situation. Avoid the area if possible or be prepared delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/2zcfQO8ksR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 12, 2021

The transport agency said emergency services were on-site and are "investigating the situation".

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays.

Diversions have been put in place.

A police spokesperson said electrical cabling had fallen on the motorway. Contractors are working to clear the blockage as soon as possible.