Motorway delays: Lanes closed due to downed power lines

Motorists on Auckland's Northern Motorway are set to face delays due to lane closures.
NZTA confirmed all southbounds lanes are closed at the southbound Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp due to downed power lines.
The transport agency said emergency services were on-site and are "investigating the situation".
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays.
Diversions have been put in place.
A police spokesperson said electrical cabling had fallen on the motorway. Contractors are working to clear the blockage as soon as possible.