Motorway delays: Lanes closed due to downed power lines

Southbound lanes are closed on the section of the Northern Motorway due to downed power lines. Photo / NZTA

Motorists on Auckland's Northern Motorway are set to face delays due to lane closures.

NZTA confirmed all southbounds lanes are closed at the southbound Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp due to downed power lines.

The transport agency said emergency services were on-site and are "investigating the situation".

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays.

Diversions have been put in place.

A police spokesperson said electrical cabling had fallen on the motorway. Contractors are working to clear the blockage as soon as possible.

