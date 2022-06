A police spokesman said one person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition. Photo / NZME

Motorists are being advised to avoid Fred Taylor Drive, Whenuapai, where traffic is building due to an earlier crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 1.30pm.

A police spokesman said one person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

"Motorists are to be advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible," police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.