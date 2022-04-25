Motorists travelling home to Auckland from Northland should expect delays today, says Waka Kotahi.

Motorists travelling home from long weekends in and out of Northland and Auckland are being told to expect heavy traffic this afternoon.



The NZ Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi, said people returning from Northland should expect heavy traffic between Wellsford and Puhoi until 4.30pm today.



For those heading northbound on SH1, from Bombay through to Manukau, traffic is predicted to be heaviest until 5pm.



Waka Kotahi's Jacqui Hori-Hoult said congestion and delays will be inevitable this afternoon, so please be patient on the road.



"We encourage everyone to check their intended route home on the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website and where possible, delay non-essential travel to avoid being caught in queues," said Hori-Hoult.

RETURNING HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: Heading home following the long weekend? We anticipate traffic delays on key routes across the #SH1 Auckland/Northland network. Consider leaving when traffic is lighter, either early in the morning or late at night. More: https://t.co/Wj71dZuG88. ^MF pic.twitter.com/eCSLb0TlRg — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 24, 2022

The website www.journey.nzta.govt.nz provides motorists with real-time travel information, updates on delays, roadworks, EV charging station locations and road closures along your chosen route. The online tool gives traffic and congestion predictions based on previous years' travel patterns.

Hori-Hoult said there are simple things everyone can do to keep safe on the roads on Anzac Day, such as checking tyres, wipers, lights and indicators, and driving to the conditions.

"Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely, and take regular breaks to stay alert."

The road toll this holiday weekend sits at 10.