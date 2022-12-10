Freshly laid tar forces motorists to stop along Auckland's SH1. Video / Rena Richards

Motorists heading south into Auckland are running into trouble on State Highway 1 as a result of tar from a newly laid section of road peeling off.

Police said they’ve had more than 40 motorists call in to complain since 3pm, with numerous cars reported to have pulled up along the road with tar stuck on their vehicle tyres and body.

The affected section is understood to be at the northern end of Dome Valley, about 4km south of the Mangawhai turn-off.

Hey @WakaKotahiAkNth @wakakotahi, you might want to check the southbound end of Dome Valley. Looks like the road is disintegrating and leaving tar clumps everywhere. Damaging cars in the process. pic.twitter.com/3eNYi9IPVh — Ben Colgate (@c01gat3) December 10, 2022

A police spokeswoman said contractors arrived at the scene shortly after 4.30pm and were directing traffic away from the main problem areas.

One motorist said an entire resealed section about a few kilometres long was lifting and kicking up tar and stones and sticking to cars.

Motorists heading south into Auckland on SH1 near Dome Valley ran into a badly sealed section of road. Photo / Supplied

Motorists pulled over to the side of the road and tried to remove some of the sticky tarseal. Photo / Supplied

Up to 20 vehicles pulled off the highway after running into a badly sealed section of road. Photo / Supplied

There were 20-odd cars on the side of the road, with other cars crawling along to try to get through.

“There was a little old lady with an umbrella trying to get the tar off her tyres, but they were completely covered,” the motorist said.

“People weren’t able to drive.”

She said it happened travelling south from Wellsford, between Wayby Valley Rd and before motorists reach Sheepworld.

Even when motorists made it through the resealed section, cars that had picked up the tar were kicking it off and onto other vehicles as they drove along, the motorist said.