People have been injured after a serious crash on Trig Rd, Whenuapai, this morning. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash which has left people injured and a road closed in Whenuapai this morning.

Police say emergency workers are tending to drivers and passengers hurt in a two-vehicle accident on Trig Rd.

The road was now closed and motorists advised to avoid the area.

Police say they were called about 8.55am.

Initial indications were that there have been injuries, said a spokesperson.