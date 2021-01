A train and car have collided in the Wairarapa. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A motorist has died after a car collided with a train in South Wairarapa.

Emergency teams earlier rushed to Speedy's Crossing on Western Lake Rd about 2pm.

However, the car's driver died at the scene, police said.

"Police remain at the scene investigating."

Traffic diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.