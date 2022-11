The crash was reported just after 6pm. Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has been killed in a fatal crash with a bus on Union Rd in Mauku, near Pukekohe.

Emergency services were alerted at 6.12pm and no other injuries have been reported.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.