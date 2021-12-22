Motorcyclist killed in collision with freight train in Canterbury at Otaio

Police said emergency services were at the scene of the crash in Otaio, near Waimate Highway in Waimate District. Photo / File

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a northbound freight train near Otaio in Canterbury.

The man was on a farm track that intersects with a private level crossing when the collision happened just after 5.30pm today.

Waimate police, together with the Police Serious Crash Unit and photography section responded.

WorkSafe has been notified.

Support is being given to the train driver by KiwiRail and police.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner who will release their finding in due course.