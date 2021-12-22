One dead in collision between ute and milk tanker in Waipa district

Westpac rescue helicopter. Photo / Supplied

A person has died following a crash involving a ute and a milk tanker near in the Waipa district this afternoon.

The crash at the intersection of Ingram Rd and SH3, Rukuhia was reported to police about 4pm.

The sole occupant of the ute died at the scene.

The road is expected to be reopened soon.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

Earlier, a person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries following a collision on State Highway 1 near Tirau.

Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter has confirmed one patient sustained fractures and was being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In a statement, police said a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH1 and Horahora Rd, Piarere, was received at about 3.40pm.

"One person has serious injuries and another has moderate injuries. Traffic management is being put in place."

Police said the road is closed and diversions are in place.