A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash near Taupō this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Poihipi Rd, Wairakei, around 1.45pm, a statement from police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The road will reopen shortly after being closed while a Serious Crash Investigation scene examination was carried out.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.