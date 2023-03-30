What will replace the shutdown Today FM, tax proposed on NZ sugary drinks and Māori oil canvas painting tips over $1 million at auction in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

What will replace the shutdown Today FM, tax proposed on NZ sugary drinks and Māori oil canvas painting tips over $1 million at auction in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A motorcyclist has been critically injured after a serious crash with a car during rush hour on Mt Eden Rd in Auckland.

Police say the accident happened near the intersection with Mt Albert Rd at Three Kings.

Emergency services were currently at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit was in attendance, and cordons were in place on Mt Eden Rd.

“Commuters are advised to avoid the area as there may be delays for some time.”

MT EDEN RD AND MT ALBERT RD INTERSECTION, ROAD CLOSED - 7:50AM

A serious crash has resulted in the road being closed between the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Mt Albert Rd through to the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Grahame Breed Dr. Avoid this area or expect delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/JoDHKW81os — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 30, 2023

A number of buses have been forced to detour around the crash scene, Auckland Transport said.

They would take a different route for part of the journey until further notice.











