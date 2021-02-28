Motorcyclist critically injured after serious crash on SH2, near Takapau

The crash occurred about 5.40am between a car and a motorcyclist. Photo / File

A motorcyclist in a critical condition has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash on State Highway 2, near Takapau, in Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a car and a motorcyclist near the intersection with Maharakeke Rd about 5.40am on Monday.

Police said the motorcyclist is in a critical condition and has been taken to hospital by helicopter.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is currently blocked and diversions are being put in place.

