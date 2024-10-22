Police, with youth justice facility staff, negotiated with several youths overnight after they gained access to the roof of its Wiri facility on Monday. Photo / Carson Bluck

“He said they wanted air, they wanted to be outside, so he smashed his way out,” the mother said.

But an Oranga Tamariki (OT) spokesperson said the boys were allowed outside as part of their “normal daily routine” over the weekend and Monday.

The mother told the Herald she was advised that her son was involved about 9am via a phone call from staff at the facility.

“They couldn’t really give me a good enough reason [as] to why he was on the roof in the first place. They just said that’s what they were trying to find out.”

She said staff later said her son was being transported to the Manurewa Police Station after he was one of the last four to come down.

She claimed the last four came down because staff had bribed them with McDonald’s and once they were on the ground, they were arrested.

But OT said no incentives were offered to the young people.

The mother said she had seen footage showing her son and two others smashing a glass window with chairs and tables to get outside.

“They had a chair blocking where whoever was guarding them could come in and they basically smashed themselves out,” she said.

She added the facility should have been secure to prevent the break-out.

“I was concerned about my son being up there the whole night. That’s not safe. What if something else had happened?”

The mother believed some of the youths were being transferred to an adult prison after being arrested.

An Oranga Tamariki spokesperson said the 13 young people involved had either been taken into secure care or “off-site” by police.

“It would be incorrect to claim they are all being held in Auckland South Corrections Facility given their ages,” the spokesperson said.

A Corrections spokesperson told the Herald one of the young people had been remanded in the custody of Corrections after appearing in court.

“Due to our obligations under the Privacy Act 2020 and Official Information Act 1989, we are not able to provide information on the placement or management of individual prisoners. However, he will not be housed at Auckland South Corrections Facility,” the spokesperson said.

The group were audibly demanding five large Big Mac combos from McDonald’s, cigarettes and a getaway car when an NZME photographer visited the scene.

But OT denied any requests or demands were made to on-site staff.

The youths could be seen tearing off pieces of the roof, removing insulation and kicking the building.

“They have caused damage to parts of our facilities, and they will be held criminally accountable,” OT’s acting deputy chief executive of youth justice services Iain Chapman said.

A police spokesperson said seven youths have been charged with intentional damage after the break-out.

“One of the youths has also been charged with injuring with intent to injure.”

More charges are possible, police said.

Chapman said the break-out was disappointing but at no point was there any concern for public safety.

“The standard operating procedures we have in place for such incidents were initiated immediately to ensure the young people were not able to get any further than the roof within the confines of the facility.

“These young people are here at Korowai Manaaki because they have committed serious crimes.

“We will be conducting a full incident debrief together with our partner agencies. This will include interviews with all site staff involved in the incident,” Chapman said.

