Nine of the group were coaxed down overnight and on Tuesday morning. The remaining four came down shortly before 11am.
A woman, who did not wish to be named, claiming to be the mother of one of the “main leaders” told the Herald the group was “acting out” as they had allegedly been denied access to fresh air and “outside time” that day.
She had spoken to her son, who describeda “moody atmosphere” at the facility on Monday and said a large group of young people were denied access outside.
“It would be incorrect to claim they are all being held in Auckland South Corrections Facility given their ages,” the spokesperson said.
A Corrections spokesperson told the Herald one of the young people had been remanded in the custody of Corrections after appearing in court.
“Due to our obligations under the Privacy Act 2020 and Official Information Act 1989, we are not able to provide information on the placement or management of individual prisoners. However, he will not be housed at Auckland South Corrections Facility,” the spokesperson said.
The group were audibly demanding five large Big Mac combos from McDonald’s, cigarettes and a getaway car when an NZME photographer visited the scene.
But OT denied any requests or demands were made to on-site staff.
The youths could be seen tearing off pieces of the roof, removing insulation and kicking the building.
“They have caused damage to parts of our facilities, and they will be held criminally accountable,” OT’s acting deputy chief executive of youth justice services Iain Chapman said.
A police spokesperson said seven youths have been charged with intentional damage after the break-out.
“One of the youths has also been charged with injuring with intent to injure.”
More charges are possible, police said.
Chapman said the break-out was disappointing but at no point was there any concern for public safety.
“The standard operating procedures we have in place for such incidents were initiated immediately to ensure the young people were not able to get any further than the roof within the confines of the facility.