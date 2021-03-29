'Mother nature's energy drink': Why NZ is getting soaked

A week of wet weather is being delivered to much of New Zealand, courtesy of a pulse of tropical moisture that one meteorologist has likened to "mother nature's energy drink". Photo / Michael Craig

A week of wet, muggy weather is being delivered to much of New Zealand courtesy of a pulse of tropical moisture that one meteorologist has likened to "mother nature's energy drink".

But many more downpours will be needed to alleviate widespread dryness - with some parched areas still facing severe moisture deficits of 50mm weeks after summer.

After last week's dry and settled weather, MetService is forecasting a wet and wild week for most areas, as a humid air mass hovers over the country.

A slow-moving front embedded in a warm and moist northerly flow was expected to bring periods of rain to the North Island today, with severe weather warnings and watches in place for Northland, Taranaki, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo and Taihape.

The humid conditions were also favourable for thunderstorm development,with much of the northwest of the North Island under a "moderate" thunderstorm risk.

"A severe thunderstorm watch is in force for Northland and Auckland, with localised downpours possible until 8pm tonight," MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said.

Heavy Rain



Here's a look at our latest Severe Weather forecasts



Thunderstorms will likely be in the mix



It's looking like a busy week for Severe Weather leading up to Easter!

While weather remained mainly fine over the South Island, some low cloud was forecast to linger along the east coast, and a few showers could develop during the afternoon and evening around inland areas.

A complex low pressure system was expected to deepen in the Tasman Sea tomorrow, before moving over the country on Wednesday and Thursday bringing another dose of rain and possible thunderstorms to many regions.

Further watches and warnings for heavy rain were expected to be issued.

"Areas to keep an eye on include the northwest of the North Island, central New Zealand and eastern South Island," Rossiter said.

On Friday, a cold front was forecast to move swiftly up the country, accompanied by another period of rain with strong southwest winds, and bringing relief from humid nights.

Then, just in time for Easter weekend, a ridge was due to build over the country and bring more settled weather for most places.

Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said some of the humidity being recorded around the country was abnormal for the time of year.

As at midday, humidity levels were tracking close to 90 per cent in Hamilton, 83 per cent in Tauranga, and 75 per cent in Auckland.

If you're a North Islander, you've probably noticed the humidity. Why is this



The source of the air is coming from the tropics and sub-tropics.



This is the reason for the humid conditions, but also a big reason for the rain and thunderstorms this week.



🟣 = high humidity pic.twitter.com/BOJy0DgDUI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 28, 2021

"As I was walking to work this morning, I broke a bit of a sweat, so I knew that for late March standards, it was very humid in Auckland," Noll said.

"That excess humidity is covering much of the country right now - especially in the upper North Island - but that'll be blown away by a south-westerly by the time we reach Wednesday."

Tropical boost

Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said the wet weather was the result of a long-awaited surge of moisture, ferried here by something called the Madden-Julian oscillation (MJO).

The largest element of the intra-seasonal variability in the tropical atmosphere, the MJO was a pulse of rain and thunderstorms that circled the globe every 30 to 40 days.

In certain phases, it could power weather patterns and drive big downpours over New Zealand.

"It's kind of like an energy drink for mother nature - and when it's aligned with your line of longitude, looking northward to the tropics, it can spark some pretty active weather," Noll said.

Pattern changes for NZ often originate on a planetary scale



The Madden-Julian Oscillation (energy drink for Mother Nature!) will visit the Pacific during early April, affecting the jet stream & moisture transport.



The likely result is a more unsettled weather pattern

"It just so happened that the MJO had been tracking from the eastern Indian Ocean around the time when Australia had its recent major flooding, and helped transport moisture across the continent.

"Now, it's continuing to track eastward, and from now, and into the first 10 days of April, it's going to be navigating the Pacific Ocean."

Noll said the system's presence closer to our neighbourhood didn't mean New Zealand's weather would be "constantly busy" over the coming weeks.

"But there are going to be several opportunities, as we go through the first half of April, for some rain and windy weather at times, which is a certainly different flavour to what we've seen over the last couple of months."

Noll said the high pressure that had dominated New Zealand through much of March, bringing fine, settled, summer-like days, could be linked to the fact the MJO had been centred so far away.

For many rain-starved parts of the country, the big wet would be welcome.

Virtually all of the North Island, along with eastern and much of inland South Island, was running drier than usual.

Source / Niwa

The driest pockets could be found around Pukekohe, inland Manawatu-Whanganui, southern Hawke's Bay, Marlborough, northern and central Canterbury, and northern and central Otago.

"I think we can expect this current activity to do quite a number on some of those soil moisture deficits that have been recorded," Noll said.

"The North Island, and the upper South Island in particular, can expect some local heavy falls over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"But, given that we're talking about deficits that are as high as 50mm, it's likely going to take two or three weather systems like this before we can start to move back closer to normal."

Noll suggested there'd be a low chance of New Zealand receiving an ex-tropical cyclone system before the cyclone season officially ended on April 30.

"However, because the weather patterns that may be affecting us here over the coming half-month will be coming from a northerly direction, we still have to be on heightened alert for things like flash flooding and slips."