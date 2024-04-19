A Christian leader and several worshippers have been stabbed multiple times during a church service in Sydney. Video / NZ Herald / 7 News

Mosques across New Zealand have been sent an email this morning asking them to remain vigilant and take security precautions following recent stabbings in Australia - including an attack on a bishop in Sydney believed to be religiously motivated.

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (Fianz) confirmed to the Herald it had this morning emailed its 94 member communities to be aware of possible security threats.

“It was just a suggestion to be vigilant and take appropriate security precautions considering the recent events in Australia,” a Fianz spokesperson said.

“Also, we urged all of our centres to call 111 immediately if you or your community members have any concerns.”

Chairman of the Fianz royal commission response, Abdur Razzaq, also told the Herald that while the messaging was just a precaution, the commission doesn’t normally send such advisories.

“Following on from what happened in Sydney and also keeping in mind that March 15 is still in the memory, we are just taking a precaution, we are not panicking at this stage,” Razzaq said.

“We are taking a precaution of advising our organisations all over the country to be a bit careful and if they see anything, or hear anything to immediately let police know.”

Razzaq also said Fianz had received messages from Islamic partners and their network overseas to “be careful”.

“The issue is we don’t normally send these kind of advisories. You know we don’t want to create panic. Just our assessment this time is we just need to be very careful, because things have already happened in the UK. So we just want to let our community know,” he said.

Razzaq said Fianz had also let NZ Police know it was sending out this messaging to its member communities.

“We always work with them like this. It’s not a direct threat that we’ve received but there’s no harm in being aware of that,” he said.

“But we do know that the police and authorities do have very robust systems and things in place. So we also let them know.”

NZ Police has been contacted for comment on whether it has provided any messaging around increased threat to mosques and other religious institutions across New Zealand.

Auckland’s Ranui mosque is understood to be closed this morning, but may open for Friday prayers this afternoon. It is unclear if this closure is security related.

The security warning also follows the fatal stabbing of six people in a mall in Sydney’s Bondi.

Teen charged with terrorism over Sydney church stabbing

By AAP

The email to New Zealand mosques to remain vigilant to threats was made as Australian Police charged a teen with terrorism after he allegedly stabbed a bishop at a church in western Sydney.

The charge over the attack on Assyrian church bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel came as officers zero-in on as many as 50 people involved in a violent riot after the incident.

NSW Police said counterterrorism officers interviewed the 16-year-old in hospital on Thursday and charged him with committing a terrorist act.

He was refused bail and a bedside court hearing was expected on Friday.

Bishop Emmanuel was stabbed during a livestreamed sermon at Christ the Good Shepherd church at Wakeley on Monday night.

The attack was declared a terrorist act because of the teen’s possible religious motivation.

Dozens of police were injured, their cars vandalised and a cohort of officers and paramedics were forced to shelter inside the place of worship.

Dani Mansour, from Doonside, was the first person arrested and charged over the public-disorder incident.

Police told Mansour as he was arrested “the commissioner of police told you we were coming. We are here.”

Appearing in court on Thursday, the 19-year-old said he made a mistake but he was “pissed off” at officers who had hurt people outside the church.

Mansour allegedly filmed himself kicking two police cars during the riot before uploading the footage to Instagram.

Speaking to reporters outside Blacktown police station on Thursday, he said he had “just done one [police car]”.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the man was not a member of the church community.

“[What] has been shown is that people just came along to participate in a riot and that’s disgraceful and disgusting.”

As many as 50 people were wanted for questioning over the unrest, including several who disguised themselves and police were looking for public help to identify, Webb said.

In an audio message released by the church earlier on Thursday, the bishop said he was doing fine and recovering quickly, while calling on followers to obey the law following the riot.

“I need you to act Christ-like, the lord Jesus never taught us to fight.”

Bishop Emmanuel said he forgave the teen allegedly responsible for the stabbing as well as “whoever sent [him] to do this”.

“I forgive whoever has done this act, I say to him, ‘You’re my son, I love you, and I will always pray for you’.”

Bishop Emmanuel’s call for calm comes after western Sydney religious leaders also tried to quell community tensions after the attack.

Police declared it a terrorist act because the teenager allegedly made comments in Arabic that referred to insults against “my prophet” before stabbing the bishop, who had previously publicly criticised Islam and other religions.

An extra 70 additional officers have been deployed across the region to conduct high-visibility patrols at places of worship.

Another 42 officers have been assigned to investigate the riot, during which some of the crowd tried to gain access to the alleged attacker while he was being held inside the church.

Investigators are collating evidence including mobile phone and CCTV vision to identify those involved.