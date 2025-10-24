The Coronial Inquiry into the attack is the largest coronial investigation New Zealand has seen, with the first phase being heard over several months in 2023 and 2024.

The second phase, examining how Tarrant obtained his weapons, began in October 2024 but was adjourned after survivors and families of the victims objected to him being called as a witness.

This week, Justice Jonathan Eaton has dismissed their application for a judicial review, instead agreeing with Deputy Chief Coroner Brigitte Windley, who said Tarrant could be questioned and cross-examined.

Fouda said the ruling brings back “memories I struggle to relive”.

Linwood Mosque Imam Alabi Lateef Zirullah (left) and Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“To even imagine that this unnamed person, this terrorist who turned a house of peace into a place of horror, will once again appear, even if only on a screen, brings back a deep, shaking pain.”

The inquest: Tarrant wants to speak

Tarrant had earlier indicated a willingness to provide direct evidence related to New Zealand’s firearm register laws.

However, those opposed said there was a risk of him turning the process into “a platform to encourage like-minded individuals into the murderous behaviour of the terrorist”.

They questioned whether Tarrant would provide oral evidence that was reliable or that had not previously been addressed by the Royal Commission of Inquiry.

Further, they were concerned the costs and the efforts that would need to be taken to allow Tarrant to give evidence may not be outweighed by any benefit.

The coroner found there were compelling reasons to require Tarrant to be called as a witness and cross-examined in relation to firearms regulations.

Fouda asked how it was that someone who showed no mercy, no humanity, be allowed to speak again when so many of his victims could no longer speak for themselves.

“To think of his image appearing coldly on a screen, while I still wake in the night crying, feels unbearable.

“The idea that his voice will once again echo, while the voices of his victims were silenced in prayer, is profoundly painful.”

In a High Court decision, Justice Eaton stood by the coroner’s decision to call Tarrant in court.

“Parliament has invested in the coroner a very broad discretion as to the evidence to be admitted at an inquiry. That reflects the broad purposes of an inquiry, including not only an investigation into the circumstances of the death but making of recommendations to avoid a similar future event.

“Generally, but particularly in a coronial inquiry involving such horrific offending, so many deaths and such great public interest, issues of relevance, necessity or desirability of hearing evidence is very much for an experienced coroner so well versed with the subject matter.”

Fouda called on all New Zealanders of “every faith, every background, every community to stand united as we always have”.

“We share one pain, one purpose, and one commitment: to ensure that love, peace, and unity will always triumph over hate.”

Brenton Tarrant at his sentencing. Photo / Pool Image.

