Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Mosque attack survivor slams ruling letting Brenton Tarrant appear in inquiry

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Imam Gamal Fouda had just finished the Khutbah at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch when the terror attack began. Photo / File

Imam Gamal Fouda had just finished the Khutbah at Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch when the terror attack began. Photo / File

A Christchurch Islamic leader who survived the mosque shooting has slammed a decision that will allow the terrorist to speak in court.

“After all the lives he shattered, after the rivers of blood and tears, after the years of trauma I still carry, now our nation must once again

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save