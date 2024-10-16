In 2022, President Russell M. Nelson, worldwide leader of the Church of Jesus Christ, said:

“Abuse constitutes the influence of the adversary, and it is a grievous sin. As President of the Church, I affirm the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ on this issue. Let me be perfectly clear: Any kind of abuse of women, children or anyone is an abomination to the Lord. He grieves and I grieve whenever anyone is harmed. He mourns, and we all mourn, for each person who has fallen victim to abuse of any kind. Those who perpetrate these hideous acts are not only accountable to the laws of man but will also face the wrath of Almighty God. For decades now, the Church has taken extensive measures to protect — in particular — children from abuse. There are many aids on the Church website, abuse.ChurchofJesusChrist.org on help, healing and protection from abuse. I invite you to study them. These guidelines are in place to protect the innocent. I urge each of us to be alert to anyone who might be in danger of being abused and to act promptly to protect them. The Saviour will not tolerate abuse, and as His disciples, neither can we.”

When a lay leader of one of our congregations learns of abuse, they are asked to immediately call a helpline to assist them to protect the victim to protect the victim Helpline and to ensure that perpetrators face the consequences of their actions. Most of the reports of abuse that come to the attention of Church leaders come from victims or their families and involve abuse away from Church buildings and Church activities. Helpline staff offer advice that is focused firstly on protecting and caring for the victim. Working with local Church leaders, the helpline ensures compliance with legal reporting obligations, encourages the victim or victim’s family to report the abuse to civil authorities, and helps connect victims with professionals who can provide counselling assistance.

In the Church, any who serve as youth leaders or with children, need to complete child protection training to help them safeguard young people. This training includes instruction for those working with children to immediately report abuse to legal authorities and do all they can to assist victims of abuse.

Church leaders regularly speak out against the evils of abuse, encouraging Church leaders and members to do all they can to protect the innocent.

The Church has published numerous resources online to help lay leaders, members, victims and their families, such as the “Life Help” resources on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Over the coming months, the Church in New Zealand will study and implement relevant recommendations for churches from the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry.

It seems, Mr. Jones, that you are focused on reporting on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We welcome honest and balanced inquiries. To assist you to more fully and accurately understand The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its members, so your reporting can be balanced, honest, and respectful, we extend five invitations to you.

First, come worship with members of the Church of Jesus Christ one Sunday. Ask Church members about the joy they experience as they strive to follow Jesus Christ.

Second, watch a session or sessions of the Church’s annual or semi-annual General Conference.

Third, study the Church materials addressing abuse in “Life Help” resources on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Fourth, read The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ. Along with the Bible, these scriptures are the foundation of Latter-day Saints’ faith and testimonies across the world.

And fifth, the next time you are travelling to the United States, allow us to host you at the Church’s headquarters in Salt Lake City. Many news media professionals from around the world have benefited from the opportunity to see first-hand the Church’s global headquarters, and its humanitarian, self-reliance and other welfare services which lift lives, fortify families, and contribute to caring communities.

We support free press and the right of all to express their views and opinions. We also encourage you to truly understand the Church and its members, so your reporting is balanced and representative of the experiences and testimonies of those who are striving to follow Jesus Christ and to do good in the world.

Sincerely,

Richard Hunter

