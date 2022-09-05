Up to 230 jobs could go at AUT. Photo / Michael Craig

Up to 230 jobs could go at AUT. Photo / Michael Craig

Up to 230 jobs could be cut at Auckland University of Technology.

Vice-Chancellor Damon Salesa said a significant drop in international students, alongside growing inflation, and economic pressures has driven the university to the proposed restructure.

The university currently has 4354 staff including the equivalent of 2178 full time permanent and fixed term employees.

Tertiary Education Union's national president Tina Smith told the Herald she believed the move was terrible and short-sighted.

"At a time when businesses around the country are crying out for skilled workers we need to encourage people into studies.

"They are basing it on their forecast of reduced student numbers in 2023.

"AUT made a $12.866 million surplus in 2021, after a $12.293 million surplus in 2020.

"I note that the 2021 surplus was double their projections ($6.855 million surplus) yet these cuts are based on projections which are regularly not accurate."

Smith said the proposal was for 150 academic staff to be made redundant and 80 general staff.

"It's the staff in university which makes a difference in student experience.

"The academic staff at AUT have secured record amount in research funding even when inflation and staffing costs have gone up.

"Staff are working hard to get revenue."

AUT was looking at a "short term gain" by causing "long term harm," Smith said.

AUT was also looking at the closure of a small number of programmes and courses it described as declining.

Student impact will be minimised, and the aim is to communicate any changes to courses and programmes to students by the end of November this year, a statement said.

"This is a difficult time for AUT, and we are focusing on caring for and consulting with our staff so that our way forward is the right one," Salesa said.

- More to come