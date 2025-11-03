Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cocaine worth $12.6m found stashed in container delivered to Auckland business

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The 36kg worth of cocaine seized was worth about $12.6 million. Photo / NZ Police

The 36kg worth of cocaine seized was worth about $12.6 million. Photo / NZ Police

Police have seized 36kg of cocaine found stashed in a container delivered to an Auckland business.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jason Hunt said staff found the package while unloading legitimate goods shipped from Brazil.

“It was in bags on the top of the legitimate product in the container,” Hunt said.

Police

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save