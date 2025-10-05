Advertisement
Customs seizes cocaine from Panama container at Port of Tauranga

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read

Twenty-one bricks of cocaine, branded “VESPA” and with a mouse logo, have been seized at the Port of Tauranga.

A duffle bag containing 21 bricks of cocaine, worth an estimated $7.3 million, has been seized from a shipping container at the Port of Tauranga.

A Customs statement said the container arrived from Balboa, Panama on Friday and was risk-assessed as part of normal procedures for incoming cargo and vessels.

