Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

More than 100 police officers still working despite investigation over false breath tests

Sam Sherwood and Checkpoint
RNZ·
6 mins to read

The devices could not distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate tests. Photo / Duncan Brown

The devices could not distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate tests. Photo / Duncan Brown

By Sam Sherwood and Checkpoint of RNZ

Police are not ruling out criminal investigations in relation to more than 100 staff who were involved in falsifying alcohol breath tests across the country.

They have also confirmed that all of the staff who are under investigation are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save