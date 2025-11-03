Police across NZ involved in falsifying alcohol breath tests

Asked what explanation had been given for why staff falsified the tests, the spokesperson said police “far exceeded” the national target of 3.3 million tests included in the Road Policing Investment Programme (RPIP) by about 900,000 tests, meaning “there was no pressure to falsify tests”.

“Approximately 120 staff now face further scrutiny of their actions under a disciplinary process.”

A New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) spokesperson told RNZ on Monday the agency was informed of the issue regarding alcohol breath screening tests in September.

“Drink-driving enforcement is a key part of ensuring safety on New Zealand’s roads, and NZTA is very concerned that this has occurred.

“We are monitoring the issue closely and we have asked police to provide NZTA with further information as they manage the situation.”

Asked whether NZTA believed the targets should still be in place, the spokesperson said there was “clear evidence” that increased levels of enforcement lead to “better road safety outcomes”.

“Early indications are that the agreed activity and target levels set for Police are working well.

“An independent evaluation of the Road Policing Investment Programme (RPIP) is under way, and any decisions on activity, targets and future programmes will be informed by such evaluations, international best practice and agreed with partner agencies.”

A Ministry of Transport spokesperson said the ministry had been briefed and was “concerned about what has been occurring”.

“We are working closely with NZTA and Police to monitor the issue.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said on Monday the targets were “working well”.

“A review of the targets would be a decision for NZTA, [the Ministry of Transport] and police.”

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Jill Rogers said police achieved more than 4.2 million tests last year, saying the numbers “undoubtedly saved lives”.

“We legitimately exceeded the national target by approximately 900,000 tests, meaning that there was no pressure to achieve the target. Individual officers do not have any specific targets to meet in relation to breath testing.

“Our officers often work in high-pressure situations – however, that does not mean that we lose sight of our values. Our values are critical to our success.”

Rogers said police would not be reviewing the targets or how they were applied. She said the department was planning its approach to the RPIP.

“Police will support the retention of this measure and how it is currently applied”.

Rogers said “global evidence” showed that high levels of breath testing saved lives.

“The most effective way to deter this behaviour is with high visibility of police on the roads and high levels of breath testing. In 2024, police recorded the lowest level of alcohol-related deaths in recent history.”

Rogers said the false data was not detected earlier because the required technology was not available.

In August 2025, Police ICT enabled the National Road Policing Centre (NRPC) to build the algorithm which enabled them to examine the data.

She said the breath testing devices were equipped with “state-of-the-art technology” including GPS, officer identity as well as evidential breath testing capability.

“However, as the devices cannot differentiate between legitimate and illegitimate tests, police carried out checks to ensure that our staff were acting with integrity to the system. As soon as we realised a small number of officers were not acting in line with our values, we have reported this to Waka Kotahi and begun an employment investigation.”

Rogers said police had taken the falsified data issue “extremely seriously” and commenced an employment investigation into the officers involved.

“Police will do everything it can to ensure that public trust and confidence in its alcohol testing regime is maintained.”

She said the behaviour was “isolated to a small number of staff” and did not reflect the majority of officers who “come to work every day to keep New Zealanders safe”.

As the employment process was under way, she was unable to comment on whether any staff had been stood down as a result.

– RNZ