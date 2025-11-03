Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘There was no pressure’: Police rule out reviewing breath-test targets after 30,000 tests falsified

RNZ
7 mins to read

Tens of thousands of alcohol breath tests were "falsely or erroneously recorded. Photo / RNZ, Alex Perrotet

Tens of thousands of alcohol breath tests were "falsely or erroneously recorded. Photo / RNZ, Alex Perrotet

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Police say there was “no pressure” on staff to meet alcohol breath test targets and have ruled out reviewing how they are applied, after it was revealed more than 100 officers are under investigation for falsifying 30,000 tests.

The falsified results

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save