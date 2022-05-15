Liquorland in Howick was the target of a ram raid early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three Auckland shops were ram-raided overnight, including a liquor store where the wall is still damaged from a ram raid last month.

They're among dozens of businesses that have been ram-raided in recent months, with the culprits - including the drivers - aged as young as 11.

In the latest incident a stolen vehicle was used to smash into the boarded-up wall of the Howick LiquorLand on Elliot St around 6am.

The wall had not yet been fixed after a vehicle smashed into it on April 21, the store's owner Joss Granger said.

CCTV showed two different groups were responsible - in April those involved were young kids while this morning the offenders were three males who looked to be aged around 17-20.

The video showed it took multiple attempts to smash through the wall, before the trio went inside.

"They were here less than a minute - they just ransacked the place and took cigarettes ... and some LongWhite RTDS - and then they were gone."

A second stolen vehicle was used as a getaway car and was abandoned nearby.

The badly damaged vehicle was left at the scene after being used to smash into the boarded-up Liquorland in Howick. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Granger said it was "gut-wrenching" to see the store attacked again.

"You feel nervous. I feel for my staff because they start to feel unsafe," she said. "It's hard on the communities too - I think of my poor neighbours, it's the second time in five weeks they've been woken up mid-morning. They'll be starting to wonder about their safety."

She was frustrated about what appeared to be a lack of consequences for those involved, and said police had expressed similar sentiments to her. She wanted to see the "chains of the cycle" broken for young children before they started getting involved in crime.

"We know they're young kids mostly and it's just escalating. I'm grateful no one's been hurt while doing all this but ... it's a matter of time."

Granger was meant to attend an Oranga Tamariki family group conference with one of the young offenders from the previous ram raid, but it had been cancelled after he was in an incident the night before, she said.

Granger believed police were confident they knew who was behind this morning's ram raid, which was one of three in Auckland overnight.

A police spokesperson said as well as the Howick raid, officers were called around 2.20am to premises on Dominion Rd after a report of a burglary where a vehicle had been used to gain entry, and a similar incident on Walters Rd in Takanini at 4.40am.

Inquiries continue into all three incidents.

The Government is promising to do more about ram raids after dozens of similar burglaries around Auckland.

Most of the youngsters involved in the recent spate of ram raidsare involved with Oranga Tamariki, according to Children's Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers.

Children's Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers has called for the Government to do more to help young children who were committing crimes. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this month Eivers revealed at least 45 children or teenagers were alleged to have been behind eight crimes such as break-ins or ram raids reported over the school holidays.

Twenty-three people were facing charges in the District Court or Youth Court, or had been referred to Youth Aid as of May 1. The other half are still on the run.

She said whānau struggling with the cost of living, the impact of Covid-19 and rangatahi not being at school, or kids being at a loose end could be behind the crime wave.

Eivers called for the Government to step in to help those involved, many of whom were "just babies" who were "hurting inside".

But others have demanded more serious consequences for young offenders, with some claiming the Government is too soft on crime.

Last week Police Minister Poto Williams announced $562 million more in funding to tackle crime, and said an additional package would help businesses affected by ram raids, although she would not be drawn on the details.