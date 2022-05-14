Police at the Levonia Store following a report of a robbery. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Levonia Store in Morningside, Auckland, is the latest to have been hit in a spate of robberies targeting dairies.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a Levonia St premises about 9am today after a report of a robbery.

"There were no injuries. Inquiries are ongoing," she said.

Last Thursday, eight youths were arrested after a dairy on Great North Rd in Glendene was burgled at around 3.50am that same morning.

The youths allegedly fled in two vehicles, but they were later arrested in the Clendon area after they were tracked by officers.

Earlier on Thursday morning at 2.20am a dairy on Mount Smart Rd in Onehunga was ram-raided by a stolen vehicle.

The offenders then fled the scene in another vehicle, police said.

Another burglary of a commercial property on Ashby Ave in St Heliers at 2am Thursday is also the subject of an ongoing investigation.