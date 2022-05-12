Another ram raid took place in Auckland overnight; this time at a liquor store in Mt Eden. Photo / File

Police are investigating another ram-raid incident after a vehicle smashed its way through an Auckland liquor store in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the property on Dominion Rd, in Mt Eden, shortly before 1am after authorities were alerted of the incident.

A spokesman told the Herald multiple people were involved and used the vehicle to gain entry into the store.

"Some items have been stolen before the offenders fled the vehicle," he said.

Police are now making inquiries into the incident - including looking at CCTV security footage - in a bid to identify those responsible and to hold them to account, he said.

The incident is one of a spate of ram raids reported in and around the Auckland region in the last week and over the last few months.

Members of the public who were in and around the area and may have noticed suspicious activity around that time are being urged to contact Police immediately.

Can you help? Anyone with information should call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111