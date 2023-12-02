More hospitals and religious sites sent ‘concerning’ emails, police say

Many schools and institutions have been evacuated or closed today due to bomb threats.

Hospitals and places of worship are among a number of organisations around New Zealand that have been sent emails “of a concerning nature”, police say.

Police said this morning that the emails were similar to those sent a week ago, when 70 places reported threatening messages and bomb threats.

Police staff were working with the latest organisations affected - who were not identified - and were attempting to trace the source.

Anyone who received concerning emails was encouraged to report them to police to assist with their investigation.

“Any threat received will be treated with the appropriate caution however, police have not established any actual threat at this time,” police said in a statement.

“Police acknowledge how unsettling these emails are for all concerned and thank all involved for their cooperation.”

On November 23 and 24, police responded after emails were sent to hospitals, schools, courtrooms, and synagogues.

Some schools and courtrooms chose to close after receiving bomb threats.

Police said at the time that the emails were not targeted at any particular community or group.

Auckland High Court was evacuated after a bomb threat a week ago. Photo / NZME















