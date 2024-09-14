There's a risk of thunderstorms hitting Northland and Auckland tomorrow. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealanders are being urged to keep an eye on weather updates with heavy snow on the way for the south and thunderstorms for the north.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the heavy snow would fall in the south of the South Island.

“We have warnings out for the Haast Pass, the Crown Range Road, Milford Rd and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway,” he said.

MetService also reported a high risk of thunderstorms in Northland on Monday afternoon, and a moderate risk for Auckland, with heavy rain in both areas.

There’s an orange snow warning in force until 10pm Sunday for Queenstown Lakes District south of Wanaka, and Southland, north of Mossburn and west of Athol, until 10pm.