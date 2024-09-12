With an orange warning in place for much of inland Southland, farmers are also being advised to prepare.

“It is lambing and calving season, so this is just a heads up to farmers in those areas to take those necessary precautions,” Makgabutlane said.

Motorists may also see roads impacted over the next few days, particularly over Arthurs, Porters and Lindis passes, as well as the Crown Range and Milford Roads.

“We could see snow settling on the ground in those elevated passes,” she said.

The front is expected to move slowly north from the lower South Island today and Friday, starting with moist northwesterlies followed by a much colder southeast flow.

In a post online, Niwa Weather said the weather poses an “increased risk of surface flooding and landslips, particularly in the areas with heaviest rain”.

Motorists are urged to keep an eye on the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi website for any road closures.

“Over the next day and a half, if you do need to be on the roads just double-check the MetService website and make sure you’re carrying all the correct gear,” Makgabutlane said.

This includes snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing and emergency items.