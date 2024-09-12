Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: South Islanders warned about heavy rain and snow on the way

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
MetService Severe Weather Warning: Thursday 12th September. Video / MetService

South Islanders are urged to prepare for travel disruption, power outages and surface flooding with heavy snow and rain warnings in force.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald the weather authority was predicting heavy snow for inland South Island over the next two days.

“We are expecting some heavy snow possible in areas above 400m in Southland, Otago and Canterbury, with lighter falls down to 300m,” she said.

This could damage trees and powerlines, and residents in the affected areas are warned to prepare for snow, cold temperatures, and possible power outages.

Severe rain and snow is forecast for inland South Island over the coming days. Photo / MetService
Severe rain and snow is forecast for inland South Island over the coming days. Photo / MetService
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With an orange warning in place for much of inland Southland, farmers are also being advised to prepare.

“It is lambing and calving season, so this is just a heads up to farmers in those areas to take those necessary precautions,” Makgabutlane said.

Motorists may also see roads impacted over the next few days, particularly over Arthurs, Porters and Lindis passes, as well as the Crown Range and Milford Roads.

“We could see snow settling on the ground in those elevated passes,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The front is expected to move slowly north from the lower South Island today and Friday, starting with moist northwesterlies followed by a much colder southeast flow.

In a post online, Niwa Weather said the weather poses an “increased risk of surface flooding and landslips, particularly in the areas with heaviest rain”.

Motorists are urged to keep an eye on the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi website for any road closures.

“Over the next day and a half, if you do need to be on the roads just double-check the MetService website and make sure you’re carrying all the correct gear,” Makgabutlane said.

This includes snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing and emergency items.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand