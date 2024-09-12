South Islanders are urged to prepare for travel disruption, power outages and surface flooding with heavy snow and rain warnings in force.
MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald the weather authority was predicting heavy snow for inland South Island over the next two days.
“We are expecting some heavy snow possible in areas above 400m in Southland, Otago and Canterbury, with lighter falls down to 300m,” she said.
This could damage trees and powerlines, and residents in the affected areas are warned to prepare for snow, cold temperatures, and possible power outages.