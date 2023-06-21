Police are investigating the death of Steven Taiatini.

Police investigating the death of an Ōpōtiki gang boss have arrested a man on a charge of allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 49-year-old was scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court today, Detective Inspector Lew Warner said in a statement.

Mongrel Mob Babarians president Steven Taiatini died on June 9 after being hit by a vehicle - likely a Holden Colorado 4x4 later found burnt-out. His tangi on June 14 caused mass traffic disruption in Ōhope.

Police have opened a homicide investigation and Warner said they were appealing for anyone with information about Taiatini’s death to come forward.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed the events in Saint John St on 9 June, who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with footage of what occurred.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to police, no matter how insignificant you think it might be.”

Information can be reported via calling 105, the police website or anonymously Crime Stoppers. Reference file number 230610/2652.