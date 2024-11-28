One of the associates left and returned with a speargun, giving it to the gang member who then shot the victim through the leg with it.
“The victim was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and undergone surgery to have the spear removed,” Lee said.
“Thankfully he is now in a stable condition.”
Police said the attack was violent and unprovoked.
Lee said a “number of” search warrants were carried out with the Armed Offenders Squad present where gang regalia and a firearm were seized.
Two men were arrested in Hamilton yesterday and another was arrested in Wellington overnight.
A 28-year-old man was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure, and displaying gang insignia in a public place.
A 34-year-old man was due to appear in Wellington District Court today on wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure and displaying gang insignia in a public place.