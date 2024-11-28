One of the associates left and returned with a speargun, giving it to the gang member who then shot the victim through the leg with it.

“The victim was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and undergone surgery to have the spear removed,” Lee said.

“Thankfully he is now in a stable condition.”

Police said the attack was violent and unprovoked.

Police have arrested two Mongrel Mob members and one associate after they allegedly carried out a violent and unprovoked assault against a man in front of his children in Hamilton over the weekend. Photos / Police

Lee said a “number of” search warrants were carried out with the Armed Offenders Squad present where gang regalia and a firearm were seized.

Two men were arrested in Hamilton yesterday and another was arrested in Wellington overnight.

A 28-year-old man was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure, and displaying gang insignia in a public place.

A 34-year-old man was due to appear in Wellington District Court today on wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure and displaying gang insignia in a public place.

He also faces charges for supplying Class A drugs relating to a separate operation.

A 24-year-old woman will appear in Hamilton District Court at a later date for assault with intent to injure and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Lee said they are not ruling out further arrests.

“Let these arrests be a clear message that police and the Waikato community will not tolerate this type of abhorrent behaviour.”

