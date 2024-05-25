Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member Quadye Hulbert, left, and prospect Billy Rielly were convicted of murdering Eli Johnson as retribution for the gang. Photo / Belinda Feek.

A Mongrel Mobster who killed someone for ‘narking’ on the gang’s boss allegedly arranged for a photo of the victim’s dead body to be posted on social media just days before the trial started.

Given the gang-revenge motivation of the murder case, police believe the disturbing image published online by an associate of the murderer was “clearly meant to intimidate” witnesses on the eve of the trial.

An investigation is ongoing and the Department of Corrections, who acknowledge the Facebook post would have caused “extreme distress” for the family and friends of the victim, are now monitoring the inmate’s mail.

Eli Johnson, the 27-year-old victim, was stabbed to death at his home in Whakamārama, on the rural outskirts of Tauranga, in June 2022.

Quayde Hulbert and Billy Tama Rielly were found guilty of murder in February and will serve at least 18 and 17 years in prison respectively, before being eligible for parole on their life sentences.

Hulbert, 30, is a patched member of the Mongrel Mob and Rielly, 22, was his prospect for the gang.

At the High Court sentencing this month, Justice Francis Cooke said the “premeditated execution” was retribution against Johnson for being a witness at the drugs trial of a Mongrel Mob boss.

In March 2021, Adrian Rewiri was acquitted of the methamphetamine charge but convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice - because he had earlier pressured Johnson to take the blame for the drugs.

Johnson told his mother he was a “dead” man” after giving evidence against the “captain” of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa in Tauranga, although Rewiri was not charged in connection to the murder.

“To kill someone because they have given truthful evidence, and failed to give untruthful evidence, in a court of law is a matter that will be responded to…given that it involves undermining the criminal justice system,” Justice Cooke said.

“There is a strong need for deterrence and denunciation for a killing of that kind.”

The Herald can now reveal that Hulbert, known as “Slicer Dogg”, allegedly arranged for an image to be posted on Facebook which included a photograph of Johnson’s body, a self-portrait cartoon of himself behind bars, and a handwritten note.

The note claimed that Hulbert, who was in custody at the time, was “stoned” at the time of drawing the picture.

The photograph of Johnson’s body was part of the police investigation file given to Hulbert’s defence lawyers, which was legitimately passed to the gang member as part of the disclosure process to ensure a fair trial.

A witness in the trial saw the social media post and alerted the victim support worker assigned to the case, who in turn showed the police around in early February.

The trial was due to start four days later.

“Investigation staff were unable to speak with [Hulbert] prior to the trial as it risked jeopardising proceedings but will do so in due course,” a police spokesperson said.

Police were not able to establish what digital device was used to post the ‘story’ to Facebook, but the spokesperson confirmed the profile did not belong to Hulbert.

Detectives were unable at the time to find the person whose Facebook profile was used, but have since arrested them on other matters and plan to interview them soon.

“This trial was about a person who gave evidence against a senior Mongrel Mob member, which subsequently led to his death, and centred around gang intimidation and retribution,” the police spokesperson said.

“Although the image was not directed at anyone, Police believe it was clearly meant to intimidate given it was sent a week from the commencement of the trial.

“Police took this threat seriously and took all steps possible to ensure the safety and protection of all involved in the three-week trial, including court staff, jurors and police witnesses.”

Adrian Rewiri, the captain of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa in Tauranga, was convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice after pressuring Eli Johnson to take the blame for drugs found by police. Photo / Andrew Warner





The Department of Corrections said staff were unaware of Hulbert’s post until contacted by the Herald this week, but will assist with the police investigation

Scott Walker, the general manager of Spring Hill prison, said no contraband - such as a cellphone - was found in Hulbert’s possession during his time in custody there.

“He was not subject to mail monitoring, as Corrections had no information to suggest there was an operational reason for his mail to be monitored. His mail will now be monitored from this point on,” Walker said.

“We acknowledge this post on social media would have caused extreme distress for the family and friends of the victim.”

Walker said prisoners will often go to extreme lengths to continue offending while in prison, despite the best efforts of Corrections to prevent and detect contraband.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to prevent further harm and trauma to victims and their families.”

Jared Savage is an award-winning journalist who covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006, and is the author of Gangland and Gangster’s Paradise.