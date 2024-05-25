Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mongrel Mob killer probed for allegedly posting photo of victim’s body on social media days before trial, police investigate witness ‘intimidation’

Jared Savage
By
5 mins to read
Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member Quadye Hulbert, left, and prospect Billy Rielly were convicted of murdering Eli Johnson as retribution for the gang. Photo / Belinda Feek.

Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member Quadye Hulbert, left, and prospect Billy Rielly were convicted of murdering Eli Johnson as retribution for the gang. Photo / Belinda Feek.

A Mongrel Mobster who killed someone for ‘narking’ on the gang’s boss allegedly arranged for a photo of the victim’s dead body to be posted on social media just days before the trial started.

Given

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand