Mongrel Mob death: Fire at Ōpōtiki property where gang leader Steve Taiatini was killed

The Ōpōtiki property at the centre of the police investigation into the death of a Mongrel Mob leader caught fire overnight.

Firefighters were called to the “well involved” blaze at the Saint John St address where Steven Rota Taiatini, the president of the Barbarians chapter, was struck outside by a vehicle two weeks ago.

His death came at a time of escalating conflict between the Barbarians and the Mangu Kaha, a chapter of rival Black Power gang, in the small eastern Bay of Plenty town.

Hundreds of gang members attended his tangi and disrupted traffic during the funeral procession to Whakatane, while a number of properties have caught fire in suspicious circumstances since his death.

Police would not comment on whether the latest blaze was linked to Taiaitini’s death, although the Herald has confirmed the address was where the fatal collision took place.

“Police received a report of a fire at a residential address on St John Street, Opotiki about 11.30pm. No one was injured during the incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are underway.”

A homicide investigation is trying to piece together the circumstances of the Taitini’s death, with Detective Inspector Lew Warner encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed the events in Saint John St on 9 June, who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with footage of what occurred.”

A Holden Colorado ute - believed to be the vehicle which ran over the gang boss - was later found abandoned and burnt out.

No one has been arrested over Taiatini’s death, although a 49-year-old man has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The funeral procession for Mongrel Mob leader Steven Taiatini caused widespread traffic disruption. Photo / Andrew Warner



