Police investigating the death of Steven Taiatini in Ōpōtiki are seeking information on a burned-out vehicle.

The funeral for the slain Mongrel Mob Barbarians president will take place in Whakatāne tomorrow.

Police on Sunday named Taiatini, 45, as the person killed in the “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpōtiki, on Friday.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said today the burned vehicle was found on Sunday morning on Waiotahe Valley Rd and police believe it was set alight overnight on Saturday.

Police are investigating whether there is a connection between the death of Steven Taiatini in Ōpōtiki on Friday and the vehicle set alight on Saturday.

Investigative staff are conducting extensive inquiries into Taiatini’s death, including whether there was any connection with the vehicle.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locating those responsible for his death.

“We acknowledge that the incident is concerning to the wider community and Police will maintain a strong presence in the town during and after the tangi.”

Additional staff from inside and outside of the Bay of Plenty district have been brought in to provide extra support, and were monitoring the large number of gang members who have come into town after Taiatini’s death, Warner said.

Members of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians line Buchanan St in Ōpōtiki for the tangi of leader Steven Rota Taiatini who was killed on St John St on June 9. Photo / NZME

“The community can be assured that any unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with concerns for their safety is urged to call 111 immediately.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has knowledge of the burned-out vehicle, or who has seen anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information that may assist the police in their investigation is asked to contact police on 105 or online using the update report.

Please reference file number: 230610/2652.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

According to Gateway Funerals’ website, Taiatini’s nehu will be at the Hillcrest Crematorium at noon followed by his cremation.

The Gateway Funerals’ website says everyone who wished to share their “love and tears for Tiwana” was welcome to join them “at the family home” at an address on Buchanan St, Ōpōtiki, where is he lying in state.

“It is with our heaviest hearts and deepest, unbearable mamae that we announce the tragic death of our most-loving dad, koro and son most-loyal and respected brother, cousin and friend; most-caring and supportive uncle and most heartiest, devoted husband, our mighty Steven Rota Taiatini,” a tribute on the website said.