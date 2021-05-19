MMA fighter Fau Vake's former high school rallies community to pray for old boy

Fau Vake, 25, remains in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital this morning. Photo / Supplied

A West Auckland high school has put out a call to its local community to pray for old boy Fau Vake, who continues to cling to life.

The promising mixed martial arts fighter remains in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital this morning, police confirmed.

Now the 25-year-old's former high school, Kelston Boys' High, is calling on its school and wider community to remember the young man in prayer.

"KBHS whānau and community, we ask you to keep Fau Vake and his family in your prayers.

"We send our positive thoughts and love to him and his family as well."

The school shared photos of Vake on their official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Members of the public were quick to leave supportive comments. One woman wrote: "Fighting the toughest fight of your life now Fau. Praying for a miracle for you."

Vake, father to a 3-year-old girl, has been critically ill since he was taken to hospital after an incident on Symonds St, Auckland central, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is alleged Vake had been waiting for a taxi to go home.

Police and St John were called to the area just before 3am that day.

Family ask for life support to be kept on

Family spokesman Mike Angove told the Herald yesterday that Vake's young daughter was staying by her dad's bedside.

More than 100 people had come through to visit the young man over the last few days, Angove said.

Some of MMA, kickboxing and boxing's biggest names had also come together to support Vake - including MMA champ Israel Adesanya, professional boxer Junior Fa and MMA athlete Mark Hunt.

Police at the scene of an incident that has left MMA fighter Fau Vake, 25, in a critical condition. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A relative of Vake's told Tongan news site, Kaniva News, that the family had asked doctors to keep their son and brother on life support as they continued to pray for a miracle.

Vake's mother was staying positive and wanted more time while she and the family prayed for their boy, the publication reported.

Four men have since been charged in relation to the incident and appeared in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

One is charged with common assault, another with two counts of assaulting with intent to injures, another charged with wounding with intent and injuring with intent and another is also charged with common assault.

Three of the men are all aged 29. The fourth is a 32-year-old.