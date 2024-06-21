The Gisborne Civic Brass Band play at their 150th anniversary concert.

The Gisborne Civic Brass Band heads back to its favourite venue when it plays at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in the Winter Concert Series this weekend.

Musical director Chris Reynolds said the band always looks forward to playing at St Andrew’s because of the wonderful acoustics, which sound “beautiful for brass”.

Both the auxiliary and senior bands will take part in Sunday’s concert, with some members doubling up and playing a secondary instrument in the auxiliary band, which is made up of players of all ages. For some it’s a stepping stone as they get the experience needed to join the senior band.

A variety of music will be performed, from easy-listening and pop music to marches and hymns.

“Expect some toe-tapping stuff like the BBC children’s show medley featuring the theme music to Bob the Builder and Wallace and Gromit,” Reynolds said.

The senior band will tackle some more challenging pieces like the Sesquicentennial March, which was written for them in 2023 by Sean Scanlen for their 150th anniversary.

They will also play some catchy Latin tunes and a Henry Mancini medley which includes the Baby Elephant Walk.

“The band absolutely seizes the opportunity to play for the community. It’s one thing to play in our practice rooms but a live performance brings a whole new energy to the music.”

The Winter Concert Series will take place at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Cobden St on Sunday, June 23 from 2pm.