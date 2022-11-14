Calls for pay parity in our national game, bystanders confront robbers, and a boost in support for Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man has been arrested after indecently exposing himself at Auckland’s Mission Bay, with police thanking locals for reporting his “obscene” actions.

In a statement, police said they attended the popular beach at 4.30pm on Monday where the man was “indecently exposing himself to other members of the public” and thanked members of the public for alerting them.

“The 46-year-old man was arrested and has been charged in relation to obscene exposure. He is now before the Auckland District Court,” police said.

Locals had earlier shared their concerns about the man on social media, writing that the man “decided to swim naked then ogle young girls” before walking around the beach and exposing himself to other beachgoers.

“Rotten, who wants to see that? Not our daughters,” one outraged local wrote.

Police urged anyone with concerns about similar behaviour to contact them immediately.

“As the warmer weather approaches, we want you to be able to enjoy our local beaches while still feeling safe,” police said.

“Please continue to report any incidents of suspicious or untoward behaviour by calling us on 111.”



