Missing yacht: Skipper contacts police after difficulty in Marlborough Sounds

The skipper of a yacht which hit difficulty in the Marlborough Sounds in the early hours of Monday morning has been found.

Tasman Police earlier asked for sightings of the skipper and yacht called Kwela which was last seen leaving Havelock Marina in the Marlborough Sounds three days ago.

Since making the appeal to the public, the skipper has spoken with police and is safe and well, an updated statement from police said.

Further details were not available.

The yacht Kwela is 11 metres long and white with a white and brown mast.

Kwela left the Havelock Marina on Saturday with its male skipper on board.

Police said earlier they had not confirmed trip intentions but it was possibly headed for Tasman Bay.

Previously the last contact from the yacht was about 2.30am on Monday when the skipper indicated he was in difficulty in Fitzroy Bay.

Police have not confirmed whether the skipper was referring to Fitzroy Bay in Wellington or Marlborough Sounds.

Anyone who has seen Kwela since Saturday was earlier asked to call police on 105 and quote event number P045096201.