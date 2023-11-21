Missing woman Colleen Reid located safe

Colleen Reid.

Colleen Reid has been found safe after being reported missing yesterday, police say.

A social media post on behalf of a family member said Reid, who is known as Rhonda, was driving to Queenstown to pick up her grandson from the airport but did not arrive.

While a police spokesperson was unsure if the incident was related, a vehicle was located by police off Gibbston Highway in the Kawarau Gorge this morning about 11.30am.

Reid was believed to be driving from Dunedin to Queenstown on Monday November 20 and was last known to be in the Cromwell area around 12.30pm

One person has been flown to hospital via helicopter.

The road has been blocked and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

Police thanked members of the public who provided information to assist in locating Reid.















