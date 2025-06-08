“Because of the media coverage, friends of ours around the world became aware of his situation,” Aspin said.

“One friend in particular in Bangkok took it upon himself to go look around the streets of Bangkok.”

The friend, who knew the places Ngoun normally visited when he was in Bangkok, found him at one of his usual haunts, unharmed and unaware of the panic his sudden silence had prompted.

He called Ngoun a kind and caring person and someone who loves baking cakes for the people he loves.

Friends discovered Ngoun’s phone had been stolen out of his backpack while on a train in Naples and he hadn’t been planning on replacing it until he returned home.

Aspin said loved ones were “a bit cranky” he hadn’t tried to find a way to contact them and let them know he was alright, as he had previously been in regular contact before the radio silence.

Vanron Ngoun last made contact with loved ones from Naples, Italy, on May 27.

“I don’t think he realises the gravity of the situation ... [we said] ‘Van, even the Prime Minister knows about your plight.’ He was a bit surprised by that.”

Luxon last week said Ngoun’s disappearance was “incredibly worrying and concerning” for his family and friends.

“The individual has travelled on an Australian passport,” he told media.

Luxon said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade would be working with the Australian system.

“The family’s done the right thing dealing with the Australian authorities given the individual has travelled on an Australian passport.”

Aspin said the outcome was “exactly what we were hoping for”, in that they were hoping to find him safe and well.

“Well, lo and behold, we did.

“The whole weekend, ever since I filed the police report, we’ve been on a rollercoaster of emotions thinking the worst.”

He said they were “so grateful” to everyone who worked to spread the word.

“He arrives back on the 17th of June, which is my birthday. There couldn’t be a better birthday present.”

Aspin said while they would be welcoming Ngoun home, he would also be getting a bit of a “telling off” and they would show him the social media response to drive home the importance of keeping in touch.

Aspin earlier told the Herald Ngoun – a survivor of the Cambodian genocide – came to New Zealand seven years ago and put himself through four years of nursing training.

“He never missed a single class,” Aspin said.

Vanron Ngoun has been found safe and well.

“He became a registered nurse. He’s making an amazing contribution improving the mental health of patients in New Zealand.”

“His workmates really, really miss him. They all know that he’s gone missing.

“This is just overwhelmingly painful. We need him back here.”

Ngoun has no family in New Zealand.

He was scheduled to board a flight in Milan on May 30, travelling via Doha and Bangkok to see his sister in Cambodia.

Ngoun’s loved ones had also contacted police in Wellington, hoping local officers could make contact with Interpol.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.