A man reported missing this week near Carterton has been found dead.

Police on Saturday afternoon confirmed the body of Ben Fox had been found in the Mangatere Valley area.

“We would like to acknowledge the efforts of the volunteers and LandSAR who contributed to the search,” police said in a statement.

“Our thanks also go to a number of our community who gave their time to assist.”

Police have referred the death to the coroner, the statement said.