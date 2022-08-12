Voyager 2021 media awards
Missing Waikanae man found after being recognised from social media

Waikanae Beach. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

A missing 60-year-old man has been found after a member of the public recognised him from a police social media post.

Brent Falaniko was reported missing in the Waikanae Beach area on Wednesday.

Police urged people to check their sheds for him after he was last seen near Victor Weggery Reserve in Waikanae Beach. He was wearing dark grey clothing and carrying a blue blanket.

Yesterday police said it was possible he had sought refuge on someone's property.

In an update this afternoon police said Falaniko has now been reunited with his family.

Incident controller Senior Constable Brett Main thanked LandSAR and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications volunteers for their dedication to the search over the past few days.

"Police were able to locate the man after receiving a report from a member of the public who recognised him from our social media post," Main said.

"Thank you to everyone that interacted with this post and supported this search."