The mother of missing teenager Daniel Kelly fears he has most likely been swept away in the ocean after going for a swim at Auckland’s Karioitahi Beach.

But even facing the worst possible outcome the family continue to search for the 18-year-old in the hope that the ocean will return him to them.

Mum Andrea Kelly told the Herald she was now resigned to the heartbreaking realisation that her treasured teen was lost to the sea.

“My fears were realised last week when the LandSar teams found nothing.

“Now we are just waiting to see when, or if, the ocean will return Daniel to us.”

Daniel Kelly, 18 was last seen pulling up in his car at Karioitahi Beach on April 22.

Kelly said the community in Waiuku had shown the family incredible support and she hoped people in Manukau Heads would be able to offer help too.

“We are still searching every day and would love help from the communities around the Manukau Heads to search areas including Karekare and Huia.

“The search for Daniel is ongoing, we don’t know when the ocean will give him back.”

Kelly said she had only recently found out that in the past year, 11 people had died off the same beach her son went missing from, making it New Zealand’s most dangerous beach, which was “heartbreaking”.

Kelly was last seen arriving at Karioitahi Beach in his car 5pm on April 22, two days before he was reported missing, the family revealed through an update on the Give-a-little page.

Kelly had travelled more than 220km from Pāpāmoa in the Bay of Plenty to visit Waiuku after telling his mother, brother and father about his plans to visit southwest Auckland settlement and beach.

He took his dog and bought lunch, drinks and an Anzac poppy on the way.

After reaching Karioitahi, he texted a friend in Pāpāmoa that he “wouldn’t be home ‘til late”, the family said.

Daniel Kelly's silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims.

Police had earlier said Kelly was reported missing on April 24 and police SAR personnel, along with LandSar and Coastguard had been searching the shoreline, coastal and bush areas in the Karioitahi Beach area.

“An aerial search of the waters off the beach will be conducted by Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft.

“Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Daniel or his small white dog in the area over the weekend or has information on his whereabouts to get in contact with us immediately.”

Police were looking to hear from anyone with information about his car’s movements.

“It is a silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims. If you can help, please call 111, quoting file number 230424/1494.”

A concerned family member posted on Facebook the area of the beach the car was found in had been cordoned off so search and rescue personnel with their dogs could search thoroughly.

The post also said Kelly’s dog had been found in his car.