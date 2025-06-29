Advertisement
Missing teen Whetu Bennett found safe and well after vanishing from Auckland mall six days ago

NZ Herald
Whetu Bennett was last seen at LynnMall last Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

A 17-year-old who vanished six days ago from a West Auckland mall has been found safe and well.

Whetu Bennett was last seen at LynnMall in New Lynn last Tuesday.

Police and her desperate family were concerned for her safety, with relatives saying her disappearance was out of character.

