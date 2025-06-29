Auckland teen Myah, 17, was last seen in Albany on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Police believe it is likely she is still in the North Shore area.

If anyone has seen Myah or has any contact information should contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 250627/9755.

Meanwhile, the hunt for a teenage girl last seen at West Auckland’s LynnMall is heading into its sixth day.

Police said this morning they are combing through CCTV footage from the mall as the search for 17-year-old Whetu Bennett continues.

Her sister Janet Jones is pleading for her younger sibling to make contact.

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Whetu, who is missing in Auckland. Whetu Bennett was last seen at Lynn Mall about 12pm on Wednesday, and Police and her whānau are concerned and want to know she’s safe. If you see her, please call 111 and use the reference number 250626/5181. Information after the fact can be provided via 105, using the same reference number. Photo / NZ Police

“Sorry whanau we haven’t been able to get any info for anyone to ease the mind. Just know I’m going just as mad trying to figure out what we do next,” she wrote yesterday on Facebook.

It was Jones who released details about her missing “baby sister" on Thursday via Facebook.

She said Whetu, who recently moved to Auckland from the Waikato, was last seen on Tuesday about 12pm at the mall wearing a black dress, beige top and sunglasses.

“She isn’t from Auckland and hasn’t got anyone up there she knows. Please share my post... police report getting done now. I have barely any information to give.”