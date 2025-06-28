“Her partner has called my mum in Morrinsville to inform her that he hasn’t seen her since [Wednesday].
“She isn’t from Auckland and hasn’t got anyone up there she knows.”
The family member said Whetu didn’t have a phone with her to text or call. They said police were looking through CCTV footage from LynnMall.
Another family member told the Herald the boyfriend left Whetu at the mall, returning home without her.
“We are all extremely worried, somebody has to know something. We need to know that she is safe.”
Police urged anyone who sees Bennett to call 111 and use the reference number 250626/5181. Information can also be provided after the fact via the 105 phone service, using the same reference number.