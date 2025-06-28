State of emergency in place in Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman regions, and annual Garden Bird Survey begins. Video / NZ Herald

Police and the desperate family of a teenage girl missing in Auckland for three days are concerned for her safety.

Whetu Bennett, 17, was last seen at the LynnMall Shopping Centre in West Auckland’s New Lynn about midday on Wednesday, police said.

“Police and her whānau are concerned and want to know she’s safe.”

A social media post by a family member said Bennett was wearing a black dress, beige top and sunglasses when last seen.