The mother of missing teenager Daniel Kelly, who she fears was swept out to sea at an Auckland west coast beach, has thanked the community for its support.

Andrea Kelly handed out envelopes including a $10 note and a letter thanking people in Waiuku “for the recent outpouring of love, support and help during the recent loss of our beautiful son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend”.

Kelly told the Herald this month she had resigned to the heartbreaking “realisation” her treasured son was lost to the sea after he was last seen on April 22.

At the time, Kelly said her family were still searching for the 18-year-old who was last seen at Karioitahi Beach, near Waiuku.

In a post to social media yesterday, Kelly said: “Unfortunately the ocean hasn’t returned Daniel”.

“Daniel and his brother grew up in this lovely little town. We would like to give back to this amazing community that supported him and us so well then and now, so, we are paying it forward,” Kelly’s letter read.

“Here is a small token of our appreciation, $10 for a coffee or a treat, to spend on yourself, or someone you love.

“This comes with a huge hug from our family to ours. Thank you Waiuku, we will never forget. Love from the Kelly family.”

18-year-old Daniel Kelly was last seen at Karioitahi Beach.

Daniel was last seen arriving at Karioitahi Beach in his car on April 22, two days before he was reported missing.

He had travelled more than 220km from Pāpāmoa in the Bay of Plenty after telling his mother, brother and father about his plans to visit the southwest Auckland settlement and beach.

He took his dog and bought lunch, drinks and an Anzac poppy on the way.

After reaching Karioitahi, he texted a friend in Pāpāmoa that he “wouldn’t be home ‘til late”, the family said.

Daniel Kelly's silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims.

“My fears were realised ... when the LandSar teams found nothing. Now we are just waiting to see when, or if, the ocean will return Daniel to us,” Kelly said.

Police said Daniel was reported missing on April 24 and police SAR teams, along with LandSar and Coastguard had been searching the shoreline, coastal and bush in the Karioitahi Beach area.

A Coastguard plane searched the waters off the beach.





Police were looking to hear from anyone with information about his car’s movements.

“It is a silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims. If you can help, please call 111, quoting file number 230424/1494.”

A concerned family member posted on Facebook the area of the beach the car was found in had been cordoned off so search and rescue personnel with their dogs could search thoroughly.

The post also said Kelly’s dog had been found in his car.











