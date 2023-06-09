49-year-old Michael James Hill was last seen in the Wairakei area. Photo / Supplied

A Taupō man that was previously reported as missing has been located deceased near Wairakei Drive.

The man was located by LandSAR staff on Friday night close to where he was last seen.

The Herald understands the man was 49-year-old Michael James Hill.

Hill was last seen on Wairakei Drive at about 11.30pm on June 8 and Taupō Police appealed for assistance from the public to locate him.

Hill was wearing a grey hoodie, green bush-style pants, a black watch and blue shoes and was walking north towards the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 5 in Maunganamu, Taupō.

Senior Sergeant Andy Livingstone said police inquiries established there were two people walking near Hill at the time. These witnesses had previously been in the Wairakei BP service station

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

“Police would like to thank the LANDSAR teams involved in the search and the members of the public who contacted us with information and sightings,” said a police spokesperson.